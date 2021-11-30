Public viewing being held for 69-year-old woman killed inside Baltimore church

BALTIMORE — It’s been two weeks since the gruesome murder that left 69-year-old Evelyn Player dead inside of her church.

RELATED: 69-year-old woman stabbed to death inside a church in East Baltimore

Player was murdered at Southern Baptist on the city’s east side. Tuesday her family held a public viewing for people to pay their respects and her funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police said they are still working hard on this case combing through every piece of evidence trying to find the person responsible for Player’s death.

However, loved ones like Dennis Wilson had a message for Player's killer.

“Turn yourself in, whoever you are surrender. Surrender, because you’re not going to get away with this,” Wilson said.

Two weeks ago police responded to Southern Baptist where they found her inside that church after she had been stabbed to death.

Dennis Wilson lived across the street from Ms. Player for more than 15 years and said he looked forward to seeing her come out the house every day.

“She just was a beautiful well liked person, always positive, joking all the time and it just took you out of anything you was going through,” Wilson said.

Since the day she was murdered detectives said they have been combing through every piece of evidence they can to help find Player’s killer. They did identify a person of interest who they believe is connected to the incident in some way but that person has not been identified as a suspect.

Some of the evidence police are reviewing does include security footage from the area.

And the reward is still over $100,000 for anyone who has information that could lead police to an arrest. Detective Donny Moses with the Baltimore Police Department said every little piece of information matters, therefore they are still asking people in the neighborhood who think they saw anything to contact police.

RELATED: State of Maryland putting up $100k reward in effort to find Evelyn Player's killer

“We have bits and pieces of information that’ll hopefully help us put it all together but with what we have it’s not enough. It’s just not enough at this time and we need more,” Moses said.

Wilson said if he could’ve told Player one last thing he would encourage her just like she did for everyone else.

“May God continue to be with you and your family which I know he will,” Wilson said.

Detectives said anyone with information please contact police at 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.