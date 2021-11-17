State of Maryland putting up $100k reward in effort to find Evelyn Player's killer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday expressed outrage at recent violence in Baltimore City.

One of the latest incidents happened Tuesday morning, when Evelyn Player was found stabbed to death inside Southern Baptist Church.

“The murder of a 69-year-old grandmother inside a church in East Baltimore has shaken city residents and community leaders to the core," said Hogan, who announced the state would be putting up a $100,000 reward for information leading to her killer's arrest.

"We are calling on the city to use any resources at its disposal to match this reward," added Hogan.

That incident followed a weekend that saw one man carry out a shooting spree that left him and two local barbers dead, and another fighting for their life.

A day earlier, a priest was attacked and robbed near St. Leo's Church in Little Italy.

“People are hurting, they’re scared, and they’re searching for answers," said Hogan. "They want to know why this bloodshed keeps happening, and what it’s going to take for something to change. This heartbreaking violence is tearing the city apart. Enough is enough. We need immediate action."

Currently the city is sitting at 299 homicides for the year.

With that, Hogan has directed all state law enforcement to provide enhanced visibility patrols in an all-hands-on-deck effort.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.