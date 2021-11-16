69-year-old woman stabbed to death inside a church in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A family is mourning and police are investigating after a woman was brutally stabbed to death on the city’s eastside.

It happened at Southern Baptist Church Tuesday morning shortly after she showed up for work.

Baltimore Police Detectives said that woman was 69-years-old and worked as a custodian at the church.

Heinous is the word councilman Robert Stokes of the 12th district used to describe what happened.

“I can’t explain it, it’s awful. Awful, awful, awful. It’s just devastating I mean I have a loss for words,” Stokes said.

Other church members and staff said that woman showed up to work early to let construction workers inside the building, due to it being renovated. But Tuesday morning shortly after 7, Detective Donny Moses said another church member showed up for work, found that woman unresponsive and immediately called them.

“Not much time has lapsed between the time of her death and when she was located. Somebody who would commit a crime such as this they need to be brought to justice. Chances are they’ve done it before chances are the suspect will do it again,” Moses said .

Now homicide detectives are combing through evidence to try and piece together what led to the tragedy. Stokes said this is when people need to come together to help police solve this crime.

“Where is your heart at that’s like killing your grandmother my mother my aunt our neighbors. This affects everybody in Baltimore city it has nothing to do with what district you in,” Stokes said.

And Baltimore’s Mayor Brandon Scott had a special message for anyone who is hesitant about sharing information that could lead to an arrest.

“If we are okay with someone this cowardly murdering someone that could be your grandmother that could be someone else’s grandmother then what are we willing to stand up for,” Scott said.

Friends described the woman as a friendly woman who was a long time member at Southern Baptist. This incident has obviously impacted the entire city and now police need the community’s help solving this crime.

They’re asking anyone who saw or heard something to contact them at 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime stoppers hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.