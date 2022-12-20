Protesters want charges dropped for 15-year-old in Tim Reynolds case

BALTIMORE — Last month, the 15-year-old squeegee worker who was accused of shooting and killing Timothy Reynolds, back in July, was charged as an adult. On Monday evening, people protested against the charges and pleaded for the teenager to be released.

A few people showed up to where it all began, July 7, at the Light Street and Conway Street intersection. That's where there was an altercation between 48-year-old Reynolds and the 15-year-old squeegee worker.

Allegedly, Reynolds threatened a group of squeegee workers with a bat and the altercation resulted with the 15-year-old shooting and killing Reynolds. The 15-year-old's family believes there's more to the shooting and they don't think the teenager had a fair shot in court.

"We don't believe this narrative that you're this monster, we don't believe that, we understand what got you in the situation. And it is unfair, what you're going through, you should not have to bear the weight of this city, you don't deserve that. No one deserves that, let alone a child," said one person.

Although many believe the shooting was not justified, others believe it was self defense, which is why people showed up to protest the court's decision for the 15-year-old to be tried as an adult.

"I hope the charges get dropped. Hopefully the city starts to look into putting more money into the education system. Job programs and stuff, and stop criminalizing and vilifying these young men who the system failed," said Andrew Mayton, member of Peoples Power Assembly.

There will be a hearing Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., to further discuss the case of the 15-year-old.