DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police are calling the death of a young teenager on Monday suspicious.

Officers were called around 7:50 p.m. to a home in the 7800 block of Lockwood Road in Dundalk.

The victim was found on scene suffering from a gunshot wound, and later died at an area hospital.

Investigators have not said if any suspects are involved.

Police do believe the shooting happened inside the residence.