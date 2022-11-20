Watch Now
One dead in Baltimore County house fire

Posted at 11:22 AM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 11:31:08-05

NOTTINGHAM — A house fire in Nottingham left one person dead and another person displaced according to Baltimore County Fire.

According to a Baltimore County Fire spokesperson, units were dispatched to 29 block of Wolf Trap Court at 3:54am for reports of persons trapped in a 2-alarm fire.

When units arrived on the scene, there were 3 homes fully engulfed- 2 occupied and 1 vacant.

One adult female was rescued from the house where the fire started and was pronounced deceased.

Another person was displaced from another home but suffered no injuries.

All 3 homes sustained smoke, water, and fire damage.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

