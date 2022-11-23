Neighbors uneasy awaiting cause of Pigtown home explosion, victims still hospitalized

BALTIMORE — First responders flooded Bayard Street in Pigtown in response to a deafening home explosion on Tuesday afternoon.

Flames raged through several rowhomes, as bricks and debris were blown into the street by the blast.

“A boom, it was like a boom! And it’s probably from them working on that gas line here,” shared one witness.

“I just heard the explosion and I thought it was an earthquake, so I just came out here and the whole house was on fire,” recalled another.

“An explosion like a bomb went off or whatever and it threw me out of my chair,” Violent Ruby remembered.

She lives just a few doors down from where the explosion happened, and a day later, she still hasn’t regained her balance or peace of mind.

“I haven’t been able to sleep,” she said.

Fire officials said the 48-year-old mother and 16-year-old daughter who lived inside the home remain hospitalized with serious burns.

Terry Bagley Sr. was identified as the 70-year-old man who was injured trying to rescue the women. Baltimore Fire officials said he remains at Shock Trauma in critical condition.

His family says he was severely injured after being crushed by debris. He's scheduled to undergo several surgeries. They started a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical costs.

As their neighbors continue to recover, people like Ruby say they're nervous about using any appliance in their home that needs gas.

"I was scared about turning [the stove] on and cooking, scared it was going to blow or whatever but I got through that,” she said.

Crews with BGE spent hours on the scene Tuesday checking gas lines. A spokesperson said they had just completed upgrades in October to a gas main that services the 1100-block of Bayard Street.

BGE sent out a statement Wednesday in part saying:

“We are continuing our investigation into the cause of the incident that occurred on November 22. BGE is also continuing to canvass the area to ensure the safe and reliable operation of our gas infrastructure.”

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.