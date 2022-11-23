'It could happen to anyone': 3 in critical condition after house explosion in Pigtown

BALTIMORE — Three people are left in critical condition after a house exploded and collapsed in Pigtown Tuesday afternoon.

"I just heard the explosion and thought it was an earthquake so I just came out here and the whole house was on fire,” one person said.

What used to be a home is now nothing but rubble after an explosion on the corner of Bayard and Sargeant Street.

"Me and my boss was coming up the boulevard and we seen people running over toward the park over here and as we got to the corner I noticed that the wall was collapsed. I went over there and I seen fire coming out the front of the house and then all of the sudden there was like an explosion in the middle of the house,” said Roy Lee, who was driving by when the explosion occurred.

Baltimore City Fire Department Assistant Chief Roman Clark said three people were injured and are in serious condition. Two females, ages 16 and 48, and a 70-year-old man.

Once the explosion took place, the man who was outside the house went in and tried get the woman and teen out; that's when the building collapsed on top of him.

"The two females did have some burn injuries. They were transported to the burn center, the male was transferred to shock trauma,” said Clark.

Clark said there was a ruptured gas line from the collapse, but they were able to get it under control.

Charlene Sola lives down the street, and although she wasn't home when the explosion happened, she says it leaves her in fear for her safety.

"So I was just wondering where it was in relation to my house and there has been a lot of repairs on the gas lines here, so we started wondering like could this happen again and I guess it could happen to anyone,” said Sola.

BGE sent out a statement saying service was turned off to the house that exploded and the one next door.

In the statement BGE also confirmed upgrades were completed back in October to the gas main that services the 1100 block of Bayard Street.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.