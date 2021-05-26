Maryland's Latest $40k VaxCash Lottery winner is...

BALTIMORE — Maryland's latest $40,000.00 VaxCash lottery winner is from Baltimore City.

It's the second drawing of its kind ever held, since Governor Larry Hogan announced the initiative on May 20.

Drawings will be held once daily through July 3.

A 41st and final drawing will be held on the 4th of July for a grand prize of $400,000.

Any Maryland resident 18 and older who has already received at least one vaccine dose or gets one through July 3, is automatically entered and eligible to win.

Winners will be notified by the Maryland Department of Health, as the Lottery does not have the identities of anyone vaccinated.

Each winner is then sent an authorization form that will allow the department to provide their name to the Lottery.

Track each daily winner below:

Tuesday, May 25: Baltimore County

Wednesday, May 26: Baltimore City

For more information on the rules click here.

