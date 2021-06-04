COVID-19 survivor and U.S. Air Force veteran claims $40k VaxCash prize

BALTIMORE — A COVID-19 survivor and U.S. Air Force veteran is the second $40,000 VaxCash lottery prize winner to claim their cash.

Gerard Dupree, a 61-year-old Realtor from Glen Burnie won the May 28 daily drawing.

“I was initially skeptical of the virus, but even with my bout in March, I could tell this is a powerful virus. If that was just a taste, I was certain I’d rather take the vaccine than face another round with COVID-19,” Dupree said.

Dupree said the prize money will help him get back on his feet after a long recovery.

RELATED: Maryland Lottery gives vaccinated residents the chance to win $40k in daily prizes

One $40,000 drawing will be held daily through July 3, with a final $400,000 prize being awarded on July 4.

So far eleven people have won, but Dupree is only the second to come forward.

