Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

COVID-19 survivor and U.S. Air Force veteran claims $40k VaxCash prize

items.[0].image.alt
Maryland Lottery
Gerard Dupree
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 14:05:12-04

BALTIMORE — A COVID-19 survivor and U.S. Air Force veteran is the second $40,000 VaxCash lottery prize winner to claim their cash.

Gerard Dupree, a 61-year-old Realtor from Glen Burnie won the May 28 daily drawing.

“I was initially skeptical of the virus, but even with my bout in March, I could tell this is a powerful virus. If that was just a taste, I was certain I’d rather take the vaccine than face another round with COVID-19,” Dupree said.

Dupree said the prize money will help him get back on his feet after a long recovery.

RELATED: Maryland Lottery gives vaccinated residents the chance to win $40k in daily prizes

One $40,000 drawing will be held daily through July 3, with a final $400,000 prize being awarded on July 4.

So far eleven people have won, but Dupree is only the second to come forward.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020