A nursing assistant from Brooklyn claims June 27 VaxCash prize

BROOKLYN, Md. — A Brooklyn healthcare worker who loves her job is the latest winner to claim her $40,000 prize from the $2 Million VaxCash Promotion.

Kimberli Joyner and her husband, Leon, visited Lottery headquarters on June 30.

When asked if she was still in shock over the win, Kimberli said, “I’m not really in shock, but I keep thinking about how much this prize will help.”

The 60-year-old certified nursing assistant/medication technician worked throughout the pandemic, adding that she has worked seven days a week for the past seven years and “enjoys every minute of it.”

“I just love taking care of people,” she said. “I really just love what I do.”

With the prize, Kimberli plans to pay bills, do some home improvements and share it with her three kids and three grandkids.

However, the winner, along with her husband of 40 years, has some strong opinions about vaccinations.

“Go out and get the vaccine,” said Kimberli. “It could save your life and save someone else’s life.”

“And, it’s been great being able to spend time with family again,” Leon added.

RELATED: Maryland Lottery gives vaccinated residents the chance to win $40k in daily prizes

Drawings will be held once daily through July 3.

The drawings will come to an end on July 4 when one winner will receive a $400,000 grand prize.