Towson woman becomes first $40k VaxCash prize winner to claim their cash

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Lottery has awarded its first daily $40,000 VaxCash prize.

Deidre Poore Eagan of Towson became the first winner to claim their cash.

She won the May 27 drawing, and was at work when the Maryland Department of Health called with the lucky news.

“I checked my voicemail, and just didn’t believe it,” Deidre said. “I spoke to the guy from the Department of Health on my way home, and when he said I really was the winner, I told him, I have to pull over now.”

Deidre and her husband said they plan to pay bills with the prize and may put some of their winnings toward a new car.

One $40,000 drawing will be held daily through July 3, with a final $400,000 prize being awarded on July 4.

So far eight people have won, but Deidre is the first to come forward.