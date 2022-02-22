Watch
Maryland board of education to decide on statewide school mask mandate

Posted at 6:44 AM, Feb 22, 2022
BALTIMORE — A decision could be made on whether to end the statewide mask mandate in public schools. The state board is set to meet at 9 a.m. Monday morning to discuss the mandate.

Right now, the mandate is effect in all school districts except for Anne Arundel county. The board voted last week to lift the requirement after the county met one of the state's masking 'off-ramps'.

If the the board decides to keep the mandate in place, a group of parents and parents are planning to protest against the decision in front of the state department of education headquarters at 1 p.m.

