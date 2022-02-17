Watch
Carroll County pursuing legal action over public school mask mandates

Lenny Rice
Carroll County Board of Education taking legal action over statewide mask mandate
Posted at 5:38 AM, Feb 17, 2022
CARROLL COUNTY — The Carroll County Board of Education is taking legal action against the State Board of Education in an effort to lift mask mandates in its public schools.

On Tuesday, Carroll County board members sent a letter to parents saying that masks will become optional in school buildings.

Right now Carroll County does not meet any of the "off-ramp" requirements to opt out of the statewide mask mandate.

The county could still lift the mandate if the state eliminates the mandate or if they get approval from Governor Hogan or the Maryland General Assembly.

The Maryland Board of Education is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Feb. 22 to talk about Covid-19 protocols in schools.

