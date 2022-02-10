Gov. Hogan calls on Maryland Board of Education to lift school mask mandates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday called on the Maryland State Board of Education to lift its school mask mandates.

“A growing number of medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials throughout the nation are calling for an end to school mask requirements,” Governor Hogan wrote in a letter to the board.“

He cited dramatic improvements to Maryland's COVID-19 metrics, and the widespread availability of vaccines.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have now dropped below 1,000 — a 71 percent drop since its peak last month which reached just shy of 3,500 hospitalizations.

The current COVID-19 positivity rate in Maryland is also down 82 percent from peak to just 5.12 percent.

"Maryland emerged from the Omicron wave faster than just about any other state. We continue to report substantial declines in all of our key COVID-19 health metrics, including the lowest case rate in the country," added Hogan in his letter. "Maryland also continues to be one of the most vaccinated states, including vaccinating school age children at a rate above the national average."

🚨🚨@GovLarryHogan calls on Maryland State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy.



Cites improved health metrics, widespread availability of vaccines for school age children, growing consensus among medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials. pic.twitter.com/4LMc2QgTME — Kata Hall Burke (@katadhall) February 10, 2022

On Thursday night, some Howard County school parents said they plan to hold a rally pushing their local board of education to end mask requirements there.

MORE: Howard County parents plan rally to end mask mandate in schools

The School Board already has a quarterly agenda meeting scheduled the same night. Topics include finding "off-ramps" to end masking in Howard County schools.

