Maryland Board of Education vote would give schools potential option to lift mask mandates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's State Board of Education approved a new emergency masking measure, replacing a previous order set to expire in February 2022.

Under this latest regulation, all state public school districts would still be required to enforce mask mandates inside their buildings for an additional 180 days, with three exceptions.

One would be if 80 percent of a county's population is fully vaccinated, as defined and reported by the Maryland Department of Health.

Exception two would be if a particular school verifies that 80 percent of their staff and students have been fully vaccinated.

The third way mask mandates could be lifted, is in the event the CDC reports a county with 14 consecutive days of moderate or low transmission rates of COVID-19 cases.

Mandates would go back into effect if cases spike for 14 consecutive days

The 14-day rule could be discarded however, if either of the 80 percent vaccination thresholds are achieved.

Now the measure goes to the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review Committee for final approval.

School mask mandates in Maryland have been enforced since September 14.

