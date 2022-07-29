Man found guilty of 2020 murder in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man was found guilty for his involvement in a deadly shooting in April 2020.

Arthur Holt was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy of first-degree murder, use of a handgun in a crime of violence and possession of a handgun with felony conviction following the death of Dontrell Toliver.

Holt's accomplice, Keith Gladden, pleaded guilty earlier this year and was sentenced to lief, suspending all but 50 years.

Holt faces a maximum sentence of two consecutive Life sentences plus 35 years with the first five years ineligible for parole.

"I hope this second conviction in this case brings some sense of closure and justice to the family of Mr. Toliver. It is imperative that the cycles of violence and retribution are interrupted in our communities so this senseless bloodshed can stop," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

On April 6, 2020, at around 2:39 a.m., Baltimore Police officers responded to the 400 block of North Montford Avenue for a shooting in the 2400 block of Jefferson Street. Officers located Dontrell Toliver at the corner of Montford and Jefferson streets suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm, legs and torso. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The investigation revealed video footage that showed Arthur Holt and Keith Gladden inside of the Shop Express located in the 2300 block of Orleans Street. Separate video from EZ Win Grocery, located in the 2400 block of Jefferson, captured both individuals walking down the 400 block of North Montford with their guns brandished where they eventually confronted Tolliver.

Arthur Holt, wearing a bright green jacket, initially walked past Toliver, then he and Holt walked back and pistol whipped the victim and began shooting him while he was on the ground. Both individuals then fled the scene.

Fliers were disseminated and both individuals were identified. A BPD Detective familiar with Arthur Holt from previous arrests also identified him from the surveillance footage.

