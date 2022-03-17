Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore man pleads guilty to the fatal East Baltimore shooting

Missing Gavel
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:38:43-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man plead guilty to the fatal shooting of Dontrell Toliver in East Baltimore in 2020.

At around 2:39 a.m. on April 26, 2020, officers responded to the 400 block of North Montford Avenue and found Toliver with gunshot wounds to the arm, legs and torso.

He later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video captured Keith Gladden shooting the victim after he was pistol whipped and shot by an accomplice to the murder.

Gladden was given a Life sentence, suspending all but 50 years, for first degree murder. His alleged accomplice is still awaiting trial.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019