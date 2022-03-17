Baltimore man pleads guilty to the fatal East Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man plead guilty to the fatal shooting of Dontrell Toliver in East Baltimore in 2020.

At around 2:39 a.m. on April 26, 2020, officers responded to the 400 block of North Montford Avenue and found Toliver with gunshot wounds to the arm, legs and torso.

He later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video captured Keith Gladden shooting the victim after he was pistol whipped and shot by an accomplice to the murder.

Gladden was given a Life sentence, suspending all but 50 years, for first degree murder. His alleged accomplice is still awaiting trial.