Suspect in deadly shooting of ex-girlfriend's boyfriend turns himself in

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 24-year-old man turned himself in after he allegedly stormed into his ex-girlfriend's townhouse in South Baltimore and killed her current boyfriend.

Daquan Gilliard was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, among other charges in the shooting death of 28-year-old Travon Johnson.

Police said Gilliard broke into his Westport Homes in Kermit Court, where his ex-girlfriend lived and was having a gathering with other people, including Johnson.

FACES OF BALTIMORE MURDER RATE

According to documents, Gilliard went upstairs to confront his ex-girlfriend, showed a semi-automatic gun and then pushed his ex-girlfriend into a wall. Then, documents said Gilliard shot Johnson in the head and took off.

Johnson turned himself in and was charged on Monday.

Just a week later, in the same townhomes, a woman shot a Baltimore City firefighter with a BB gun and then struck another firefighter with her car while trying to drive away.

The woman was arrested at her home in Catonsville.

“When they began firing the pellet pistols at him and he was struck in the face,” Chief Roman Clark of the Baltimore City Fire Department told WMAR-2 News the following day.