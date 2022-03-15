Lawmakers discuss details of emergency bill cutting gas tax in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Lawmakers are working to flush out the details surrounding the emergency bill cutting state gas taxes for 30 days across Maryland.

Citizens are weighing in on Senate Bill 1010 up for discussion in the Budget and Taxation committee Tuesday afternoon .

The bill would cut the state gas tax —36 cents per gallon— for Marylanders at the pump for 30 days.

Some supporters of the bill calling for an amendment to the bill detailing the timeline of how the state activates the emergency legislation.

The bill, once signed by Governor Hogan would go into affect immediately but some argue that could pose a disadvantage to businesses distributing fuel.

“There has to be a time certain maybe it’s 3 days after the signature but effective upon immediate signature becomes something that it just doesn’t work that way,” one resident said during the hearing.

Supporters urge lawmakers to create a delay between a the governor’s signature and actual use of the gas tax break to ensure equity among businesses.

“It won’t leave a dealer that might have a 20 thousand dollars worth of gas under ground sitting there waiting for a week before he can drop his price when the guy across the street is lower,” another added.

That idea pitched to lawmakers In an effort to Avoid the Perception of price gouging among businesses.

Some voice their complete opposition of the gas tax holiday saying the lack of state gas tax dollars in that window would leave the transportation industry bearing the burden from the relief bill.

“That means nearly 100 million dollars less of an investment in Maryland’s infrastructure at a time where we’re poised to maximize every penny of the states funds to infrastructure investment and jobs act. This is a short term fix with long term ramifications,” a critic of the bill stated.

Lawmakers expect the bill to get through birth the house and senate with bipartisan support by the end of the week.

