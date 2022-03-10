Maryland leaders call for emergency suspension of gas tax

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Governor Larry Hogan is working with Maryland lawmakers to temporarily pause the state's gas tax, to help with skyrocketing prices at the gas pump.

The Governor justified his call for emergency action, by citing the state's $7.5 billion budget surplus.

“This report further proves that we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to advance substantial tax relief for our families, small businesses, and retirees. People across the country are being squeezed by surging inflation on everything from gas to groceries⁠—Marylanders, especially our retirees, deserve and need this relief," said Hogan.

He is also looking to state legislators to find a way to suspend automatic increases in the gas tax.

During Thursday's State Board of Estimates meeting, Comptroller Peter Franchot agreed with a gas tax holiday, but said he wanted it to last for three-months.

At this point it's unclear how long the General Assembly would agree to.

Franchot also wants the surplus in the state budget to go towards more stimulus money.

He wants nearly half-a-million low income families in Maryland to be issued $2000 survival checks.