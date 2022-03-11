Lawmakers present bill to halt Maryland gas tax for 30 days

BALTIMORE — Gas prices. Every time you stop at the pump, the prices drastically increase.

The biggest thing we are talking about is how much we are paying at the pump, and when the prices are going to relax.

In Maryland, we're paying on average about $4.30 per gallon. That's up 45 cents in a week, according to AAA.

A year ago, we were paying about $2.80 per gallon.

Maryland lawmakers are working to get us savings on gasoline by the end of next week.

Lawmakers want to give us a gasoline "tax holiday" for 30 days.

An emergency bill was presented Friday in the Senate, and the House will cross file a bill as well, that will pause the Maryland gas tax for a month, which will save consumers 36 cents per gallon.

"We thought it was critical that, for these next 30 days, as things are so uncertain, that we provide what every relief we can while we have the budget surplus, so we can backfill those costs," Senate President Bill Ferguson said.

Ferguson says the extra $1.6 billion in surplus will help cover the nearly $100 million the state will be missing out on when they excuse the gas tax for a month.

"This is a temporary measure that we think will provide a bit of stability in an uncertain time," Ferguson said.

Since 2013, the gas tax has been adjusting every year automatically with inflation.

Ferguson told WMAR-2 they will continue to work on the logistics of the bill.

He says Governor Larry Hogan should be able to sign the bill in the middle of next week, and gas prices should be going down at the end of next week.

