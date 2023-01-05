'Last year was not easy': Baltimore hosted vigil for those who died in 2022

BALTIMORE — On Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Scott declared January 4, 2023, as Baltimore's Day of Remembrance for those who passed away in 2022.

Hundreds of Baltimoreans lost their lives last year, some in tragic events, which is why the city hosted a vigil to honor those who passed.

While the vigil honored everyone who lost their lives in various ways, the main focus was on the unending violence in the city.

As community leaders and families spoke the names of those who passed away from gun violence, they prayed for change to help the next generation.

"I think I speak for all of Baltimore when I say last year was not easy, this is the eighth consecutive year we had more than 300 homicides in our city," said Scott.

The violence in 2022 also took the lives of many of our youth. BPD says last year they had at least 21 homicide victims who were 17-years-old or younger.

Ebony Mcclenny says that number includes her son Dakarai Baldwin, who was shot and killed on North Collington and North Avenue, a day before his 18th birthday.

She says the pain of losing a child is something no parent should experience, but she tries her best to turn her pain into purpose. Mcclenny created a nonprofit called "Surviving our Neighborhood," it will officially open at the end of January.

It will be a place for families to seek support and a safe outlet for the youth. The grieving mother also wrote a book called "Grieve a Healing Mother's Journey."

Mcclenny explains healing looks different for everyone and she encourages parents who lost a child to find a positive outlet.

"Losing a child is something I never imagined going through. Unfortunately, me and hundreds of mothers go through the same thing every year. I would definitely tell each parent if you have a religion, stick to that higher power, and pray. Also, take it one day at a time, and definitely seek therapy," said Mcclenny.

Wednesday’s vigil hosted by Scott and other community leaders gave loved ones a chance to speak up and demand the city take action, as the violence is now pouring into 2023 and already seven kids were shot, two of them were killed.

"These children are angry and the communities are hurting. We need to get to the root of the problem, and encourage them to do the right thing," said Mcclenny.

"This work will remain my top priority, and we will treat the violence for what it is a public health issue," said Scott.