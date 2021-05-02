Injured hiker rescued from Sugarloaf Mountain after slipping and falling

FREDERICK — Maryland State Police rescued an injured hiker on Saturday who had slipped and fell down the rock face of Sugarloaf Mountain.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 3, was called to Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County.

Rescue crews from Frederick County and Montgomery County responded to the scene.

The helicopter crew launched and once on-scene, the crew located an Advanced Technical Rescue Team (ATRT) member who had made contact with the victim and was assessing the injuries.

The ATR member advised that due to the surrounding terrain, recommended that the victim be extracted via the screamer suit designed for rapid extrication.

The helicopter crew configured Trooper 3 for an aerial hoist operation and positioned overhead the hoist area. A Trooper/Rescue Technician with medical equipment was lowered to the scene.

The Trooper/Rescue Technician assumed patient care and stabilization. The Trooper/Rescue Technician then secured the victim into the screamer suit.

Once the patient was ready to be hoisted, Trooper 3 repositioned and maneuvered the helicopter into a steady hover position 100 feet above the victim.

The Trooper/Rescue Technician and the victim were hoisted up to the helicopter. Once the patient was secured inside the aircraft, Trooper 3 transitioned to its medevac role and transported the patient to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for further treatment.