Homeless man gunned down in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — A homeless man was gunned down in Baltimore County, now the residents in the Essex area where it happened are gathering to show their support for the man who died.

That man was killed right near the corner of North Taylor Avenue and Eastern Boulevard. That’s where police in Baltimore County responded last Tuesday after they were told a man was suffering from a cardiac arrest.

When they got there, they found 67-year-old Michael Abey bloodied and unresponsive.

A woman who lives in the area wanted to remain anonymous, but says Abey was homeless and known by many people who live nearby. On that Tuesday, paramedics transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s a tragic incident that happened. It’s about Mike. He was a homeless man, he was a gentle soul, never bothered anybody and now he’s gone, due to a senseless crime. It should’ve never happened,” the woman said.

Abey was killed after being shot several times according to an autopsy report. Now neighbors in the community are working to figure out ways to better protect the homeless population and helping them to seek shelter to hopefully prevent violence against them.

“You’ve got social services right here on Eastern Ave., there’s no reason that anyone should be homeless. I hope this don’t happen again to another homeless person out here on the streets," one person said.

Neighbors in the Essex community are gathering for a vigil Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m., near the corner where Abey was murdered. Community members said this will allow them to show support to everyone in this community who knew him and are impacted by his loss.