'He was loved and will be missed': Death of Chone Cummings in East Baltimore reignites call to end gun violence

BALTIMORE — As police continue to search for the gunmen responsible for a quadruple shooting on the Baltimore's east side, family of Chone Cummings is preparing for a funeral.

25-year-old Chone Cummings was shot and killed Tuesday when a gunmen unloaded 60 rounds.

"It was one bullet," said Cumming's grandmother. "It hit a major artery."

Cummings family declined to talk on-camera but they briefly spoke with WMAR-2 News reporter Dave Detling.

"He was the baby of seven," said Cumming's mother. "He was loved and will be missed."

Cummings' death, along with the shooting of three other people on N. Rose Street Tuesday, reignited the community's call to end gun violence.

During an anti-violence rally, youth mentor Terry "Uncle T" Williams said shootings are negatively impacting the next generation.

"These kids just need to be kids," he said. "They don't need to see these things but it's become all to familiar to them."

He had strong words to the gunman responsible.

"The killer has to understand this one truth," said Williams. "He is creating another killer. Someone who has never contemplated killing is now thinking about killing someone because you took because you took something they love."

Anyone with information about Tuesday's shooting on N. Rose Street is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers. That number is 1-866-7LOCKUP.

