At least 10 people shot, one killed, in three separate shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — At least 10 people were shot in three different shootings in Baltimore City Tuesday. One of those people died from their injuries. In two of those shootings, at least four people were shot.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Rose Street in East Baltimore for a report of a shooting. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds. One of them, a 25-year-old man, died at the hospital.

Police were told about a fourth victim, a 40-year-old man, who went to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Dozens of shell casings were found at that scene. A surveillance camera from a nearby home caught what those shots sounded like. Click here to listen.

Around 9 p.m. last night, at least five people were shot on Boarman Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. When officers arrived at the scene, they found three men with gunshot wounds.

Police say two more victims went to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. All five of those victims are expected to survive.

Around 10:30 p.m., police say a man was shot in the thigh on Bel Air Road in East Baltimore.

No arrests were made in connection to these shootings.

There have been 120 murders recorded in Baltimore City this year.