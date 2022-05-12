Community members come together for Baltimore anti-violence rally

BALTIMORE — Community members are tired of the violence in Baltimore.

Community leaders and nonprofits came together for an anti-violence rally on Wednesday.

This comes after 10 people were injured in three separate shootings in Baltimore a day earlier. One of those victims died.

Baltimore is now investigating 120 murders this year.

Those in attendance for Wednesday anti-violence rally included Safe Streets, Tendea Family and more. Their message to community members was to put down the guns.

Community members also want more community investment by the City.

The rally took place at Milton Avenue and Monument Street.

“We need economic opportunity, equity and building wealth for our community,” said David Harris, from McEldery Park Community Association. “Because what they do is to get access to finances, to be able to take care of the families and if they don’t have those resources then they come to the streets. They get in petty beefs and then the beefs lead to gun violence and gun violence leads to death and or imprisonment.”

On Tuesday night, five people were shot on Boarman Street.

On Tuesday afternoon, four people were shot on N. Rose Street. One of those victims died.

Police have not made any arrests in those cases. Anyone with information should call Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7-lockup.

