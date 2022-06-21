Community mourns shooting death of popular business owner in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Trevor White was a local businessman, loved by those in his Baltimore community.

He was known as a pillar in his community.

White – who had a wife and four children – owned RMYKS soul food restaurant in Italy, along with being the director of nonprofit “ReBuild Metro,” a group dedicated to helping people access affordable housing.

Those who knew White said he was dedicated to helping the community.

Early Sunday, on Father’s Day, White, 40, was shot and killed at his home on Lakeside Avenue.

Neighbors are still stunned days after the tragic shooting.

Ms. Kherra has been living along Lakeside Avenue in East Baltimore for more than two decades.

She said she has never known any of her neighbors having issues involving violent crime, which is why she was heartbroken after learning White, her neighbor, had been shot outside of his home.

“I don’t know what happened, we were sleeping at nighttime,” Ms. Kherra said. “My neighbor said, ‘Did you heard something last night about a shooting?’ I said, ‘Yes, I heard, but I don’t know what happened outside.’”

Police said around 4 a.m. Sunday, officers they responded to the block and found White suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

There’s still no word on a motive, but Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said it’s going to take help from the community to solve this crime.

MORE: 'It's as if evil has a seat here:' 29-year-old among 5 killed over the weekend in Baltimore

Owner of soul food restaurant killed during violent weekend in Baltimore

“Again, we are looking for video, we’re looking for witnesses, we’re looking for physical evidence, but we need more help and it can only come from members of our community,” Harrison said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'No respect for life': Owner of soul food restaurant killed during violent weekend in Baltimore

Ms. Kherra is hoping detectives figure out what happened so they can learn why someone would’ve wanted to harm their loving neighbor.

“He was a nice guy, he has kids, his kids play with my grandkids sometimes outside,” Ms. Kherra said.

In addition to being a nice neighbor to some, White was the owner of RYMKS Bar and Grill in Baltimore’s Little Italy community.

He was also the director for “ReBUILD Metro.”

The nonprofit sent out a statement, in part, which read: “It is with the heaviest heart that ReBUILD Metro acknowledges the senseless and tragic murder of Trevor White, our friend, leader, and colleague. As a leader at ReBUILD, Trevor infused our office with a sense of purpose and asked much of himself and others.”

People told WMAR-2 News that White was considered as a pillar in his family and the community.

“He was so good, so nice,” Ms. Kherra said. “I’m so sad because the police man, he comes today, he gave me the piece of paper about my neighbor and what happened here.”

Detectives spent most of Tuesday morning passing out fliers to neighbors in the area informing them that the reward is up to $8,000 for anyone who has information concerning what led to the death of Trevor White.