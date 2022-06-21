'No respect for life': Owner of soul food restaurant killed during violent weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Trevor White, an owner of soul food restaurant in Little Italy, was gunned down early Sunday, hours after attending Baltimore's AFRAM Festival where he encouraged minorities to invest in the Charm City.

Police found the 40-year-old White, co-owner of RMYKS Bar and Grill, dead from a shooting shortly after 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue.

Baltimore Metro CrimeStoppers have offered an $8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

On Monday, family and friends confirmed the death of White, a Baltimore businessman, who was shot at his home in Northeast Baltimore.

White was one of six murder victims in Baltimore over the weekend.

White was featured on a podcast at this past weekend’s AFRAM festival where he encouraged Black individuals to become businesses owners.

A sign was placed on the door at RMYKS Bar and Grill, letting patrons know it was closed Monday.

Jimmy Pompa went past White’s restaurant Monday to pay his respects.

“You know and he was doing great in his business,” Pompa said. “I wanted to see if the other owners were here to pay my respects. He seems like a great guy.”

White had multiple businesses throughout Baltimore.

His tax service VBS Tax and Accounting on Liberty Road was another one of his business ventures.

He was also director of Rebuild Metro, a nonprofit group that focuses on affordable housing.

“It’s a damn shame, It really is,” Pompa said. “Something has got to be done. People, they just, there’s no respect for life anymore.”

Anyone with information is told to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Police are now investigating 166 homicides this year.

