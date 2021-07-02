Gunman's sister wraps up testimony on Day 4 of Capital Gazette murder trial

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Pretty significant details laid out in the trial for Jarrod Ramos as it wraps up for the week..

Jarrod Ramos's sister finished her testimony in court about her brother after seeing him for the first time in years.

She shared with the court that she spent most of her life walking on egg shells when speaking with him because she feared she'd be cut off like everyone else in his life.

She spoke about his anti-social nature telling the court he was awkward and distant adding he would barely interact with people, saying his brain just doesn't work like others.

The defense was attempting to outline Jarrod's inability to interpret verbal and non verbal communication through his sister's testimony, to further establish his mental health issues.

She outlined a few troubling conversations they've had together, saying there was more wrong with Ramos than being weird and alone.

Now a standout moment earlier was an interview brought up by the state three years ago from 2018 when she told Anne Arundel Police about the conversation she and Ramos had about a twitter account.

Ramos according to her interview said the content on that account was making people think he was crazy. The court played that audio from the interview.

“That’s potentially extraordinarily damaging because that’s going to play into the prosecutors narrative that this is a manufactured defense that in fact he knew precisely the quality of his actions and his ability to control it and this is a conscience effort to sort of use this defense rather and a true mental illness that’s making it happen," explained David Jaros with the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Ramos defense team concluded the day with mental health Dr. Thomas Hyde, an expert who testified saying Ramos scored 40/50 in a standardized autism spectrum disorder test.

The trial for Ramos will continue next week.