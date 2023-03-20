Gunman accused of killing Patterson student, Izaiah Carter, arrested in Texas

BALTIMORE — The gunman accused of killing a Patterson High School student earlier this month was arrested while trying to flee the country, police said Monday.

Roger Alexander Alvarado-Mendoza, 23, was taken into custody in Texas, based off a tip witnesses provided to investigators.

Mendoza is currently awaiting extradition for the murder of 16-year-old Izaiah Carter.

Police revealed no potential motive leading up to Carter's shooting inside Joseph Lee Park. It's not believed Mendoza attended Patterson High School.

Mendoza does have a previous arrest in the City for a 2018 burglary. He's also been arrested before in Florida, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.