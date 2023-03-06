BREAKING: Patterson High School student shot and killed at Joseph E. Lee Park

BALTIMORE — A Patterson High School student was shot and killed on Monday afternoon.

Police arrived at the scene at 2 p.m.

Jack Watson

When they arrived they located a young male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

BPD is on scene at a homicide investigation in the Southeast District. Media staging area will be 6410 E. Pratt St. pic.twitter.com/hX3LlKu7pb — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) March 6, 2023

We are aware of police activity near Patterson High School. While we are able to dismiss students safely, the investigation may affect traffic around the area. We do not have many details to immediately share except that the investigation is happening off campus. We will provide… https://t.co/39ESkx6iyE — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) March 6, 2023

Police are still in search of suspects.

Patterson High was able to dismiss safely.

School officials told WMAR-2 News that Patterson will have school on Tuesday, March 7, but there will most likely be a delay.

Extra police will patrol the school and extra counseling will be on hand for students if needed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.