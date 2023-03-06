Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BREAKING: Patterson High School student shot and killed at Joseph E. Lee Park

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police lights
Posted at 4:04 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 16:48:03-05

BALTIMORE — A Patterson High School student was shot and killed on Monday afternoon.

Police arrived at the scene at 2 p.m.

Police Press conference .jpeg

When they arrived they located a young male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police are still in search of suspects.

Patterson High was able to dismiss safely.

School officials told WMAR-2 News that Patterson will have school on Tuesday, March 7, but there will most likely be a delay.

Extra police will patrol the school and extra counseling will be on hand for students if needed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices