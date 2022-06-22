Watch
Group calls for decrease in police spending in final push ahead of vote

Posted at 10:04 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 23:09:11-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has yet to pass its budget for the next fiscal year.

And with a vote expected to take place soon, a local organization made a final push calling for a decrease in police spending.

“We would like for funds to be reallocated to different program areas that would directly impact our communities in a positive way,” said Michaela Brown, the executive director of Organizing Black.

Organizing Black led a demonstration outside of Baltimore City Hall on Tuesday as they raised concerns about the $4.1 Billion proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which allocates $560 million to Baltimore Police.

“We spend all this money in policing and crime has not decrease, so it is very clear even other studies show that police are not a deterrent to the problems we see in our communities,” said Brown.

Danielle Brown, the mother of Donnell Rochester, 18, who was shot and killed by Baltimore Police in February, joined the demonstration.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Brown wants them to be held accountable.

“I want those officers indicted. I want them officers to be behind bars,” she said.

Brown spoke to the group at the demonstration as she also called for a reduction in police spending.

“I should not have to bury my kid. My kid should be burying me,” she said.

By law, city council has to pass the budget by the end of the week.

