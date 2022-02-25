Video shows BPD officer fatally shooting wanted driver trying to flee

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have released 45 minutes worth of graphic body worn camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting that took place February 19.

It all started when two officers working crime suppression in the Northeast District ran the tags of a Honda Accord.

Those tags came back to 18-year-old Donnell Rochester, of Odenton, who was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear on a carjacking charge.

When those officers tried pulling Rochester over, he drove away.

Patrol officer Connor Murray and his partner officer Lutz later found Rochester parked in the 1800 block of Chilton Street.

He and a female passenger start running. As officers began giving chase, Rochester reverses course and once again returns to his car to try and drive away.

By that time, three officers have surrounded Rochester's car with guns drawn ordering him to get out.

Officer Connor Murray is positioned in front of Rochester's car. Video shows Rochester accelerating towards Murray, at which point he shoots.

It's unclear in the video if Murray was ever struck, but he is seen falling to the side as the car continues on.

Seconds later, Rochester crashes into another car and surrenders.

Police place him under arrest and notice that he'd been struck by their gunfire. Rochester later died at the hospital.

All officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal and criminal investigation.

Click here to watch the full video. It is graphic.