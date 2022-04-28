Community members call for decrease in police spending during Taxpayers' Night in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — It was an unprecedented Taxpayers’ Night in Baltimore.

For the first time, community members got a chance to speak in person and also virtually.

But it didn’t matter if they were at home or inside of City Hall, most of the people who testified shared the same concern.

They lament the $5 million increase in police spending that’s included in the city’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023.

“You guys got to put priorities on your people. That’s how we solve Baltimore’s crime," said one person who testified.

The proposed budget is $4 billion with the city planning to spend more than $300 million on education.

Those who testified were happy with funding for schools, but disagree about giving a total of $560 million to the Baltimore Police Department.

“We have so many different services in this city, different providers, however, they are so underfunded and not able to provide the actual services that they are able to do for their people,” said another person representing Organizing Black, who testified.

Some called to reduce police spending by $100 million. In turn, they want the city to reinvest the money in areas that will create jobs, address blight, and reduce homelessness.

“We spend one penny compared to a dollar for the police budget, said Kflu Kflu who is with Communities United. “We spend one penny towards, harm reduction [and] substance abuse programs, one penny.”

Kflu was one of many people who testified. He and others said the budget should focus on addressing the root causes of violence. Instead of spending more on police, they believe the city should invest in its people.

“Why don’t we focus on actions and parts of the budget that nurtures human beings,” Kflu said.

City Council will review the proposal by the middle of May, while the final budget must be approved by the end of June.

