Governor Hogan announces $17 million in neighbor revitalization awards

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Monday Governor Larry Hogan announced nearly $17 million in awards for four state revitalization programs and one federal community development program administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

“These important programs enable Maryland to partner with local governments, nonprofits, and other stakeholders to support revitalization efforts that enhance the quality of communities and the quality of life for our citizens,” said Governor Hogan. “These partnerships and projects provide critical facilities and services while creating jobs and contributing to positive economic growth.”

The Strategic Demolition Fund, Project C.O.R.E. (Creating Opportunities for Renewal and Enterprise), the National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund, and the Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund will provide $10 million to 30 projects in five counties and Baltimore City that support community development and economic growth across the state. DHCD will also administer nearly $7 million through the federal Community Development Block Grant program in 10 counties.

A full list of the awardees is available here.

Strategic Demolition Fund. The Strategic Demolition Fund is a statewide program aimed at catalyzing activities that accelerate economic development and job production in existing Maryland communities. The fund awarded $1.5 million to four projects, including predevelopment work at the Cambridge Waterfront in Dorchester County.

Project C.O.R.E. Project C.O.R.E., an initiative to eliminate blight in Baltimore City and make way for green space, affordable and mixed use housing, and new opportunities for businesses, awarded $1.5 million to four projects, including predevelopment activities to redevelop vacant lots and vacant homes for homeownership opportunities in the Druid Heights community, the West North Avenue Corridor, and the Johnston Square community.

National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund. The National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund, designed to support redevelopment in communities in and around the Capital beltway, awarded $4 million to 16 projects. Projects include rehabilitation of the historic Flower Theater Façade in Montgomery County and supporting the renovation of a 1960s dilapidated cafeteria space and entrepreneurship training in Prince George’s County.

Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund. The Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund provides grants and loans to higher education institutions and hospitals for community development projects in blighted areas of the state. The Seed fund awarded $3 million to six projects including revitalization of the Allegany College of Maryland Theater and supporting the acquisition of a warehouse for the Baltimore Natural Dye Maryland Institute College of Art partnership project.

Community Development Block Grant Program. The Community Development Block Grant Program, funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is a vital resource for Maryland’s efforts to maintain public infrastructure and provide critical services to their residents. Approximately $6.7 million in funding will support 11 community development and infrastructure projects, and will leverage another $10 million in additional public, private, and nonprofit investment statewide.

In Baltimore City four community-based groups will benefit from Project C.O.R.E.

They include:

Druid Heights Community Development Corporation, receiving $300,000

GOVANS Economic Development Corporation, receiving $300,000

Neighborhood Housing Services pf Baltimore, Inc., receiving $400,000

ReBUILD Metro, receiving $500,000

The listed groups, according to the state, will use the money for predevelopment activities to redevelop vacant lots and vacant homes to provide housing, homeownership opportunities and/or services for those in need.