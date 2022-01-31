Governor Hogan and 7-year-old share support a week after Stricker Street tragedy

BALTIMORE — Just a week after the Stricker Street tragedy, before final goodbyes, firefighters welcomed special guests expressing their support, including Governor Hogan.

He joined so many in Baltimore touched by the tragedy.

“When I first come in, I’m sharing with them that our hearts are broken that I’m expressing my sympathy. By the time we’re leaving they're all laughing and joking.” Hogan shared.

He made a stop by Engine 14 to pay respect to Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Lt. Paul Butrim, and Kenny Lacayo all killed in a house fire on Monday.

While the governor made mention of the sacrifice of those fallen firefighters, 7-year-old Keagan Parham got an inside look at the fire station of those still fighting work today.

“I learned they have to climb 10 feet in the fire engine and I learned they gave manual pumps in the back of the engine and there’s a second door in the fire engine,” said Keagan.

The department welcomed him with open arms after his heart-felt prayer for John McMaster’s healing Thursday.

And delivering his hand-made cards at a prayer vigil Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the governor’s visit Monday, he and his classmate Joseph took their own trip to Engine 14 to deliver their posters.

“They said thank you to me for the posters and cards and I loved it just as I planned it would be like and I had a pretty good experience,” he said.

He and Jacob lightened the load of the mourning fire fighters as they intended, capturing some of these moments in the process.

A meaningful visit from both the head of state and children from the heart of Baltimore.

“I hope they loved me visiting the fire place and I hope enjoyed my friend Joseph coming here too,” said Keagan.

Viewings for Sadler and Lacayo will be held Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home on Wise Avenue in Dundalk.

Funeral services will be held The next day Wednesday at 10 a.m. for all three fallen firefighters at the Baltimore Convention Center on W. Pratt Street downtown.