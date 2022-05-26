Gov. Hogan calls out Baltimore Mayor for "utter lack of progress" toward implementing crime plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday sent a letter to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, questioning what he called an "utter lack of progress" toward implementing the city's crime plan.

It's not the first time Hogan has criticized Scott and other Baltimore City leaders when it comes to their crime fighting strategy.

The Governor now cites a February meeting with Scott in Annapolis, where the Mayor reportedly assured Hogan that his policies "would lead to a meaningful reduction in violence."

During that meeting, Hogan says he agreed to Scott's request to provide tens-of-millions in state funding to fight city crime.

But none of it he says is working.

RELATED: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott rolls out multi-year violence reduction plan

"In February, you assured us that there was a comprehensive plan in place, but at this point, I do not believe anyone - including you - believes it is working," Hogan wrote.

The Governor now wants Scott to provide a "comprehensive update" on the crime plan's implementation, and accounting of how state funds have and will be spent on city crime.

A number of Baltimore City Council members have been demanding to know the same thing.

“We had a 17-year-old young man who was killed after celebrating his junior prom, we had 60 gun shots fired in the middle of a residential neighborhood in the middle of the day and we had a pregnant woman and her fiance murdered,” Councilman Eric Costello said, prior to a budget hearing last week.

MORE: Baltimore Council members demand short-term crime plan ahead of budget hearings

“People are calling our offices crying out and it’s time that the police department sit down and give us an immediate plan. It’s the responsibility of the police department,” Council Vice-President Sharon Green Middleton said at the time.

In his letter to Scott, Hogan also requested to know the latest number of open felony warrants in Baltimore.

The Governor claims that Police Commissioner Michael Harrison put that number at 6,000 back in February.

Last month Scott rolled out a Community Violence Intervention plan, but shootings and murders have showed little sign of slowing down.

So far in 2022 there have been 130 people killed in Baltimore, which is three more than at this time last year.

We've reached out to the Mayor and Commissioner's offices for response, but have not yet heard back.