Baltimore City investing more than $10 million in funding to address violence across the city

Michael Seitz
Posted at 1:43 PM, Apr 13, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City will invest more than $10 million in funding to establish a community violence intervention environment across the city.

Between FY22 - FY25, Baltimore will invest this ten million from the American Rescue Plan Act to issue a minimum of 30 contracts with organizations that are involved in outreach and conflict mediation, violence intervention, hospital-based violence intervention, school-based violence intervention, intensive case management and life coaching, and victim services.

Mayor Brandon Scott detailed his approach to developing this environment and his vision includes:

  • Refining and building on Baltimore’s existing conflict mediation and violence intervention programming. 
  • Stronger partnerships and coordination with Baltimore-area hospital partners. 
  • Expanded intensive life coaching services. 
  • A focus on victim services. 
  • Organizations that will partner with the city on coordinated neighborhood stabilization response before or after traumatic events occur in a neighborhood, such as major law-enforcement takedowns which leave power vacuums in communities and police-involved shootings.

In addition, Scott released and in-depth report outlining how his administration will invest in these trauma-informed, community-centered and evidence-based interventions, which can be found here.

