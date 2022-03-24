Gov. Hogan commits $45 million in taxpayer dollars towards violent crime initiatives

ANNAPOLIS,Md. — Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday committed $45 million in taxpayer dollars towards major violent crime initiatives.

Here is a breakdown.

$3.5 million to support additional prosecutors and staff for the United States Attorney’s office for the District of Maryland, including:

10 additional Special Assistant United States Attorneys for the Baltimore Office.

Four additional Special Assistant United States Attorneys for the Greenbelt Office.

10 additional investigators for the Special Investigative Section.

Five data analysts, and four legal support personnel.



$6.5 million requested by Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott to get more violent offenders off City Streets:



Expanding the Baltimore Police Department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force.

Increasing the participation of state and regional law enforcement partners to clear warrants for the highest priority cases and offenders.



$35 million to guard against devastating federal cuts and fully fund Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants to support victim services providers.



This funding is in addition to the $37 million previously committed to VOCA funding as part of the Re-Fund The Police Initiative .

Maryland State Police have also agreed to continue helping the Baltimore Police in their fight against crime in the following ways.

Ramped up tracking of open warrants for violent criminals, and ongoing investigative support to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD);

Increased enhanced visibility patrols by state police agencies, including the 1700 block of N. Chester Street.

Partnering on BPD’s Regional Auto Theft Task Force, with MSP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and Automotive Safety Enforcement Division conducting ongoing patrols.

Division of Parole & Probation officers continue to be embedded throughout the City.

Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) providing investigative assistance and coordination on Baltimore City cases and cases impacting surrounding jurisdictions.

Ongoing planning for additional joint warrant surge initiatives.

Hogan also continued urging the General Assembly to pass his emergency crime bills including: