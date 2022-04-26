'What didn’t make him special?' Community honors slain Fells Point bouncer with candlelight vigil

BALTIMORE — Dozens of people poured onto the streets of Baltimore's Fells Point Monday evening to pay tribute to a 30-year-old father, husband and beloved security guard who was shot and killed less than 24 hours earlier.

People showed up with flowers, balloons and lit up candles near Riptide bar in honor of Marco Nunez, a popular bouncer in the area.

People hugged, cried and remembered the life at a candlelight vigil.

Community pays tribute to bouncer killed in Fells Point

Nunez, a security guard at Rodos, on Broadway, was shot and killed not far away on Thames Street.

RELATED: Sound of gunfire leads police to Fells Point murder scene

“I’m really just trying to be as strong as he would be," said Omar Rodriguez, who has been Nunez's friend for about seven years. "What didn’t make him special?”

Bouncer shot, killed in Fells Point

MORE: 'Everyone loves him': Community grieves beloved bouncer killed in Fells Point shooting

Rodriguez described Nunez as nice and caring man.

"He’s one of those people you feel their heart before you see their face," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he met Nunez at Rodos bar in Fells Point.

Filled with emotion, Rodriguez said the deadly shooting that took Nunez’s life was senseless.

“I know for a fact that they did everything to divert and get away from that situation," Rodriguez said.

Friends said Nunez was in the area with friends early Monday morning near the Sagamore Pendry Hotel when they got into an altercation with another group of people.

The encounter quickly got out of control and Nunez was later shot and killed.

Family and friends are hoping the people responsible are caught, and that Nunez can get the justice he deserves.

“Very hopeful," Rodriguez said. "You make your bed you lay in it. The actions you take, you got to live with them, so I hope they turn themselves in."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Nunez's family here.

