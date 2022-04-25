'Everyone loves him': Community grieves beloved bouncer killed in Fells Point shooting

BALTIMORE — Shock outrage and disappointment are just a few of the emotions flooding Fells Point community after a bouncer was shot and killed outside of a bar along Thames Street early Monday morning.

Police haven't publicly identified the victim, however, those in Fells Point said he was well-connected to their community.

The 30-year-old was a bouncer at Rodos, just up the street on Broadway, not far from Thames where the deadly shooting happened.

The bouncer was seeing friends at another bar when a brief encounter with someone quickly turned deadly. Those in the community said the bouncer was a father, friend and husband.

"He’s well-known around here. Everyone loves him. Nice big old guy," Kevin Galeas said.

Galeas, a friend of the bouncer, is now trying to make sense of the of the murder.

He describes the victim as larger than life, physically and socially.

"If you saw him you’d think he was the most intimidating guy, but as soon as you sat down with him it would be all smiles loves hugs and he’s had a massive impact on everyone here," Galeas said.

Friends told WMAR-2 the victim, a well-respected bouncer, was in the area with some friends and he bumped into some other peoplem and that encounter quickly spiraled into aggression.

"They tried going away but they weren’t trying to get into any conflict, and from then, when I heard the other guys started pushing up on them," Galean said.

Police later found the 30-year-old shot along Thames Street. He was taken to Johns Hopkins where he died.

"I’m surprised at who it was but not surprised by the action here honestly. It happens way too often," Galeas said.

It’s a frustration business owners and Fells Point haven’t hesitated to share.

"I’ve had employees who have had relatives shot and killed. I have employees who have been robbed. I have employees that have been broken into. My kids live in the city. I’m scared to death," said Ron Furman, the owner of Max Taphouse.

Furman and other business owners said they’ve been hoping for solutions from city leaders, but to no avail.

“We need more police we need more protection. We need cleaner streets. We need our politicians to do their damn job and that’s the bottom line,” said Furman.

“This place really…it’s been a mess here and it just seems to…Every time it gets closer to home until it finally did hit at home,” Galeas added.

As Homicide detectives investigate the deadly shooting, anyone with information is asked to call 1866 7-LOCK-UP.