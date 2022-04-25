Sound of gunfire leads police to Fells Point murder scene

BALTIMORE — A 30-year-old man has died after being shot overnight Monday in Fells Point.

Just before 1am, officers patrolling the area heard gunfire and found the victim laying in the 1700 block of Thames Street.

He later died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

There is no word yet on any potential motive or suspect(s).

WMAR-2 went to check out the scene early this morning, but all we found was some discarded crime scene tape in a trash can.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, anyone with information on the incident should call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

