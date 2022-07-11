Fundraising page created for man killed by squeegee worker near Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — A police presence remains at the corner of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore.

That's where 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds was gunned down last week while trying to confront a squeegee worker near the Inner Harbor.

While no arrests have yet been made, Reynolds' family is still mourning their loss.

Experiencing squeegee workers can sometimes be frightening for people who aren’t from Baltimore City, and those who aren’t used to the squeegee culture.

Donte Martin, who’s originally from Virginia, said squeegee workers were something he had to get used to in Baltimore City. When he heard about the murder of Reynolds, who tried to aggressively confront a squeegee worker with a bat, he was shocked but not surprised with how things ended.

"It’s definitely a heightened sense of fear when you pull up to a stoplight that has nobody, versus a stoplight that there’s like five guys grouped together and they’re all on top of your windshield trying to get you to give them a dollar," Martin said. "If you felt like you needed to use some type of force, and that’s when it’s time to call the authorities, you know, and put someone else on alert that, 'Hey, there’s a group of guys on this corner.' But when you take things into your own hands you know you basically create your own fate."

Reynolds was an engineer. He leaves behind his wife Shannon Reynolds and their three children.

Family friend Jill Blankespoor said they have all been devastated since the moment they found out about what happened.

“I heard about the murder the day before because it was all over her news," Blankespoor said. "When it came out and they identified the man, I immediately knew it was one of my friends' husbands. We were just shocked. Some of us really didn’t know what to do or say."

That’s when Blankenspoor, along with others from their dog walking community, immediately jumped into action to help that family.

“We worked on the GoFundMe together. We also sent her a sympathy bouquet,” Blakenspoor said.

So far, the GoFundMe for the financial assistance for Shannon Reynolds has raised more than $25,000 to help with the financial support of funeral costs, and daily living expenses.

Martin is hoping this entire experience becomes a lesson for anyone who chooses to respond to a situation with violence.

“It sad but you have to think before you react,” Martin said.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for pulling the trigger.

Metro CrimeStoppers' reward is up to $8,000 for anyone who has information concerning the death of Reynolds, and you can remain anonymous at 1-866-7 LOCK UP. The state has added an additional $8,000.

