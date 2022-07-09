$8,000 reward for information leading to arrest in deadly Inner Harbor shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Metro CrimeStoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of a squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing a man in downtown Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Light and Conway streets.

MORE: Man shot and killed after altercation with squeegee workers near Inner Harbor

Police said a driver got into an altercation with a squeegee worker. Then, 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds stopped his car, got out and started swinging a baseball bat.

That's when one of the squeegee workers shot Reynolds who died at the hospital.

If anyone has any additional information, they are asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

