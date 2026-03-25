Maryland approves Amazon's air quality permit to build Frederick data center

FREDERICK, Md. — Amazon has been given the go-ahead to build its latest data center in Frederick.

The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) on Wednesday issued an air quality permit, authorizing Amazon to install 99 diesel-fired emergency backup generators at its construction site located on Digital Drive.

According to the department, the permit limits the amount of emissions of oxides of nitrogen on the premises.

"The 99 diesel-fired emergency generators are strictly prohibited from operating as the primary power source for the data center or participating in demand response programs," MDE said in a press release. "The generators may only be used to supply backup power during actual emergencies, and for testing and maintenance purposes only to ensure the generators will be operational when needed for emergencies."

Throughout its construction and operation, MDE says the data center will be subject to announced and unannounced inspections.

Amazon will also be required to submit annual certifications of emissions.

"To protect local water supplies, the facility must comply with U.S. EPA oil pollution prevention requirements by maintaining a spill prevention plan and it must obtain a separate oil permit before any diesel fuel for the backup generators can be stored on-site," said MDE.

During the approval process, many Frederick County residents expressed safety concerns over where the generators would be placed.

Some noted Amazon's plans to build the generators within 500 to 1,000 feet of residential neighborhoods like Green Hill Manor and Alcoa, which happen to be near Carroll Manor Elementary School in Adamstown.

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“We heard the concerns of residents, and are confident that this permit protects air quality and public health,” said Maryland Secretary of the Environment, Serena McIlwain. “Maryland welcomes economic growth and the jobs that come with it, but growth does not come at the expense of our families. This permit includes strong, science-based protections, and we will enforce all Clean Air Act requirements and permit conditions with rigor and accountability.”

To review MDE's final determination, click here.