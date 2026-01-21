Data center expansion sparks community backlash in Frederick County over school safety concerns

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County residents are mobilizing against a controversial data center expansion after the county council voted 5-2 in December to expand the Critical Digital Infrastructure Overlay Zone, despite strong community opposition.

WATCH: Residents protest data center expansion near elementary schools

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Winchester Hall to voice their concerns about the expansion, which they say could have serious long-term consequences for the community.

The expansion would enable the construction of more data centers in industrial zones, raising concerns about infrastructure strain, environmental impact, and proximity to schools.

"There has been such vehement opposing of this ordinance, and they are not listening, and the planning commission, they are not paying attention to their own planning commission," Elizabeth Bauer said.

The expansion has drawn criticism for its potential impact on already stressed state infrastructure. Protesters worry about the unknown demands these facilities will place on electricity and water resources.

"It's like building an addition to your home before it's finished. We don't know how much electricity they are going to use, we don't know how much water. PJM, by the way, said there is definitely not enough electricity for an expansion," Elyse Wilson said.

Steve Black, president of Sugarloaf Alliance, emphasized that this issue extends beyond Frederick County.

"This matters to people well outside Frederick county and the people in other communities even around the country they are facing the same battle right now with a company that comes in and wants to build a data center complex, they don't really care what the community thinks and that is something communities need to pay attention to and push back on hard and right away when it shows up in their community," Black said.

A major concern is the expansion's proximity to two elementary schools: Carroll Manor Elementary and Ballenger Creek Elementary.

Residents worry about diesel generators operating so close to children and the potential health risks.

The expansion also threatens protected farmland and will bring data centers close to residential areas, raising concerns about pollution and community impact.

"All of this is just costing us so much. Taking our farmland its causing pollutants, it effecting the Adamstown community just beyond belief, and the risk to these kids at Carroll Manor Elementary School with these diesel generators its just all too much," Bauer said.

Organizers say their next step is creating a referendum, which will require 18,000 signatures by March 15th to move forward.

President Brad Young of the Frederick County Council made a post on Facebook earlier this month in support of the expansion.

"Data centers are necessary infrastructure, whether we like it or not. It is ironic that many opponents rely heavily on AI and social media, yet oppose the very infrastructure required to support those technologies essentially wanting the benefits without accepting the local impacts," Young says.

"Data centers will generate significant new revenue for Frederick County. From just the first three recorded projects, the County has already collected over $50 million in recordation taxes. These funds directly support key public priorities, including agricultural preservation, park acquisition, school construction, and affordable housing. If pending legislation is approved, future revenue will also help fund the County’s transit system."

