Four local students to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Four young students from the greater Baltimore region will be among seven Marylanders, and 234 students nationwide, to fight to be the nation's best speller in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Scripps, the parent company of WMAR, has overseen the contest since 1941. This year it will be held in person from May 30 to June 2 - known as "Bee Week" - and will be hosted by LeVar Burton, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at the National Harbor in Prince George's County.

Here are the contestants from our area, and a few fun facts about them:

—Christian Cherian, 11, in 5th grade at Ilchester Elementary School in Howard County. He has traveled to 12 different countries and enjoyed experiencing different cultures. His favorite subject is math. He enjoys reading, hiking, and flying drones, and he would like to be an engineer.

—Aisha Shoeb Haque, 11, in 5th grade at Centerville Elementary School in Frederick. She won her school's poetry award at the age of 8.

—Se'lah Sutton, 13, in 8th grade at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County. She has traveled to Mexico, France, London, Georgia, South Carolina, Jamaica, Guyana, and Honduras with family.

—Miles Hubbert, 10, in 4th grade at The Kent School in Kent County. Last summer, he rode in a classic Oldsmobile 442 once owned by baseball great Bobby Bonilla.

The winner of the Spelling Bee this year will get a $50,000 cash prize.