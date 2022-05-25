Fourth grader from Kent County prepares for a chance to win $50,000 from the Scripps National Spelling Bee

KENT COUNTY, Md. — Miles Hubbert is a 10-year-old in the fourth grade at the Kent School in Kent County. He’s smart as a whip and is a great speller.

Fun fact, he rides in style, last summer he got the chance to ride in a classic Oldsmobile 442 once owned by baseball great Bobby Bonilla.

However, the 10-year-old says his real passion is spelling unique words and putting his skills to the test.

Hubbert enjoys spelling words like "nescience," he says he likes to challenge himself and spell words that aren't used daily.

"My mom and dad help me a lot. They have a list of words that I always try to spell," said Hubbert.

Most 10-year-old's after school, enjoy watching TV or surfing the internet, but Hubbert enjoys spelling competitions and the thrill of competition.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County student prepares for a chance to win $50,000 from a national spelling bee

However, the fourth grader says a lot goes through his young mind when he’s competing.

"I oftentimes think to myself am I gonna get this right? Am I gonna get this wrong? Is the other person gonna get this right or will they get thing wrong? But once I get it right, I think to myself, at least I'm not gonna get out in this round," said Hubbert.

The fourth grader has a few strategies help get him through the competition.

"I don't wear my glasses so I can't really see the size of the crowd, and I don't think about the crowd. I just spell the word and think out the world before I spell it," Hubbert said.

The Kent County student along with 233 others will gear up to attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 31, 2022 - June 2, 2022, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at the National Harbor, and the fourth grader says he’s just happy to be a part of it.

READ MORE: Centerville Elementary School student prepares for a chance to win $50,000 from a spelling bee

"I’m not expecting to make it past the first round, but I might and that would be good enough for me. I always just try and see what happens,"said Hubbert.

